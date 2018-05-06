Orioles vs. Mets, June 5

This is a neat day for Austin Wynns and Chance Sisco personally, and symbolically, days a lot about where the focus will be going forward for the Orioles. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De9XworWsAA3bmH.jpg
The #Orioles focused on pitching on Day 2 of the #MLBDraft , taking pitchers with seven of their eight picks -- including six college arms -- on Tuesday. But what were they really looking for with their early picks on Tuesday?
Story: bsun.md/2sBpdpF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De9moOCWAAE9uG0.jpg
Orioles notes: Darren O'Day reaches career, rehab milestones Tuesday dlvr.it/QWKCLc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De98DxdUEAAg4Xe.jpg
With rookie catchers Sisco, Wynns, Orioles start slow move toward future in spiraling season dlvr.it/QWKCL1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De98DeQVQAA51Ff.jpg
Alex Cobb has got the goods on Brandon Nimmo tonight. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De-CJ_sX4AAqRBo.jpg
Alex Cobb delivers best start as Oriole to win series opener vs. Mets, 2-1 dlvr.it/QWKcGJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/De-Z5_TVAAAhEND.jpg