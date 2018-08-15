Orioles vs. Mets, Aug. 15

Orioles notes: Command remains a challenge for Miguel Castro as consistency eludes him dlvr.it/Qg1jWn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkrXtoRU8AMeZy6.jpg
Evan Phillips struggled finding the strike zone tonight. Here's his pitch chart. The green dot in the middle is the Plawecki slam. #Orioles #Mets https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkrykZxU0AAomRk.jpg
Orioles starter Dylan Bundy's rough stretch continues in ugly loss to Mets dlvr.it/Qg2SWW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DksMkh8U0AEY-T-.jpg
Bundy, bullpen rocked as Orioles allow nine runs in sixth inning in 16-5 loss to Mets dlvr.it/Qg2Sfr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DksMk9hUYAACU3X.jpg