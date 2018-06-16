Orioles vs. Marlins, June 16 Live

Orioles vs. Marlins, June 16
Orioles vs. Marlins, June 16
For second straight inning, leadoff double leads to a run off Cobb.
#Orioles
trail
#Marlins
2-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/16/2018 8:27:39 PM
Four pitches in with three balls in play off Alex Cobb, the Orioles trail 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/16/2018 8:10:06 PM
Cobb's first pitch is hit into RCF gap for a double by Dietrich.
#Orioles
,
#Marlins
underway.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/16/2018 8:08:58 PM
Alex Cobb's first pitch of the game, a 92 mph fastball over the plate, was hit to right-center field by Derek Dietrich. And we begin.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/16/2018 8:08:50 PM
#Orioles
first-round pick Grayson Rodriguez was named the Nationals High School Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball. Our
@JonMeoli
writes about his evolution in today's
@BaltimoreSun
.
Story:
bsun.md/2LXZXBk
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/16/2018 7:53:46 PM
