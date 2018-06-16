Orioles vs. Marlins, June 15 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/16/2018 12:24:19 AM
With runner on third and no outs, Gausman fielding his position well, got a piece of Shuck comebacker and was able to throw to first, fields Dietrich's grounder to the left of the mound and makes strong throw to first to get him. Two outs. #Orioles#Marlins
Rojas hits leadoff double off Gausman to open the 5th, then moves to third on a passed ball. #Orioles#Marlins
After grounding into double play to end the fourth, Manny Machado is 4-for-30 with no homers over his last nine games. #Orioles
Corban Joseph's leadoff single in the fourth is the first #Orioles hit of the night off Jose Urena. #Marlins
Tim Beckham charged with a tough error here in Bowie on his first chance at third, a tough ball to his left that required a spinning throw. Pulled 1B off the bag. Akin got out of two-on, two-out jam with K on slider. Throwing that effectively to RHH. #Orioles
Before this season, the #Marlins , Rays, A's and Pirates were accused of tanking. But as the #Orioles host the Marlins this weekend, they are worse than all of those teams, all while fielding a much more substantial payroll.