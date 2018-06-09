Orioles vs. Mariners, Sept. 5 Live

Orioles vs. Mariners, Sept. 5
Insurance for the
#Mariners
in the 7th. Nelson Cruz doubles into the LCF gap off Wright and Span hits a bloop flare single to score Cruz.
#Orioles
trail 4-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 4:43:02 AM
#Orioles
have stranded nine baserunners tonight, are 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. They trail 3-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 4:11:29 AM
Tanner Scott enters for the
#Orioles
.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:57:10 AM
Back to back homers for
#Mariners
as Span hits solo blast to right to give M's a 3-2 lead in the the 5th. Thats it for Cashner.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:56:33 AM
Ol' friend Nelson Cruz hits a game-tying solo homer to CF off Cashner in the 5th. 2-2 game.
#Orioles
#Mariners
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:55:02 AM
Wild throw from Gordon pulls Cano off the 1B bag. E-4 to allow Davis to reach. Jones to third with two outs in the 5th.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:45:52 AM
Boo birds out at Safeco as Jones chopper gets past Segura for an E-6. Villar scores from second.
#Orioles
lead 2-1.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:45:13 AM
#Orioles
tie game on Mullins double and Segura throwing error on Villar chopper, allowing Mullins to score. 1-1 game in the 5th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:40:50 AM
Seager lines out to center with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the third.
#Orioles
trail
#Mariners
1-0 on the Haniger homer.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:14:23 AM
Cashner allows solo homer to Haniger with one out in the third. Just cleared the CF wall.
#Orioles
down 1-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 3:01:39 AM
#Orioles
strand two runners in scoring position in the third on Mancini groundout to short.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 2:57:15 AM
#Orioles
waste Jones' leadoff double in the second.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 2:33:06 AM
Andrew Cashner works around a one-out single to Segura to pitch a scoreless first inning.
#Orioles
and
#Mariners
scoreless after one inning.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
9/6/2018 2:23:31 AM
