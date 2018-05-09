Orioles vs. Mariners, Sept. 4 Live

#Orioles trail 1-0 through three innings at Safeco.
Mitch Haniger with a one-out single in the third off Cobb. He has a 16-game hitting streak.
Look closely in the #Orioles dugout and you can see Caleb Joseph participating in the between-innings “air drum cam.”
With two on and two out in the 2nd, Valera loops a single to right. Davis, who was at second, is sent home and thrown out at the plate to end the inning. #Orioles#Mariners
#Mariners had some hard contact off Cobb in the first inning. Segura fly out to CF warning track was hit hard. Cano crushed home run to right. Span loudly hits a foul ball wide of RF before striking out to end a 25-pitch first inning for Cobb. #Orioles trail 1-0.
Cano with a solo homer deep into the Rf stands. Jones took a step back turned and watched it go. #Orioles down 1-0 three batters into the bottom of the first. #Mariners
#Orioles go down in order in the top of the first. LeBlanc strikes out Villar and Mancini looking. Alex Cobb takes the mound for the bottom of the first.
