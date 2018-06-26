Orioles vs. Mariners, June 26

Here's tonight's lineup, as we look for a third straight win over Gwinnett #SeaTheGreen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgpW6zSW4AQFh__.jpg
Orioles place right-hander Dylan Bundy on DL with ankle sprain suffered on bases in Interleague play dlvr.it/QYcZZv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgpZjOlUwAA7efy.jpg
Former Orioles slugger Nelson Cruz showing he was worth the risk of a four-year deal dlvr.it/QYd6d0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dgp9tENV4AErtYn.jpg
On Friday in Frederick, the first 1,000 fans attending the @FrederickKeys game against Winston-Salem will receive these Dylan Bundy longbow bobbleheads. @SCOTTHALLNWO will also be there. #Orioles #RazorRamon https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgqAaS5UEAEa6y8.jpg
MLB needs to rethink how it handles video review at home plate dlvr.it/QYdQkR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgqTrlrUwAAesum.jpg
Machado booed, O'Day injured as Orioles fall in frustrating fashion to Mariners, 3-2 dlvr.it/QYdd3B https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgqijTBUYAAEtCY.jpg
After injuries to O'Day, Bundy and Gentry, expect lots of Orioles roster movement Wednesday dlvr.it/QYdpsF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgqxbLyUYAAhkrV.jpg