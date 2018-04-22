Orioles vs. Indians, April 22

Orioles notes: Mark Trumbo is headed for Bowie and maybe beyond dlvr.it/QQPKJg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbZuNZwVAAAPsHI.jpg
Manny Machado has all three of the #Orioles multi-HR games this season. Here's the back half of this one via @statcast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbaAYToXkAw8UFW.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday vs. Indians, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QQPfn3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbaEagxVQAAiB3w.jpg
Orioles' Manny Machado homers in first two at-bats to grab piece of major league league lead dlvr.it/QQPtLf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbaTPnTVMAACVVw.jpg
Orioles lose to Indians, 7-3, can't keep up against Kluber after Indians get to Cashner, bullpen dlvr.it/QQQ4Y9 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbaheuhV4AADBje.jpg