Orioles vs. Indians, April 21

Orioles minor league report: Joey Rickard has 5-for-5 breakout at Triple-A Norfolk dlvr.it/QQKbHt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbVPp-HU8AAZg2P.jpg
Orioles notes: Mancini misses Saturday's game, but club believes he can avoid disabled list dlvr.it/QQKn5z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbVeTcRV4AARHm1.jpg
First 20K ages 15 and over at tomorrow’s #Orioles game get these Earth Day tote bags. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbVeScOWsAASNDl.jpg
First 20K ages 15 and over at tomorrow’s #Orioles game get these Earth Day tote bags. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbVeScOWsAASNDl.jpg
This is what progress looks like for Chris Tillman: 13 of 20 first-pitch strikes through five innings. He's down 2-0 but has limited the damage by working ahead. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbVisVEW4AE9BwF.jpg
Orioles' Chris Tillman makes progress, outdueled by Indians' Mike Clevinger in 4-0 loss dlvr.it/QQL8Jl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbV70qMV4AAjSfx.jpg
Orioles catcher Chance Sisco making most of consistent starts, has best defensive day of career dlvr.it/QQLTVn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbWZEI8U8AA8fQI.jpg