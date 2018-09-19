Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Sept. 19 Live

#Orioles hang on for 2-1 win over #BlueJays to avoid sweep. Record now 44-108. Win ensures O's won't lose 119 games (The AL record). Final 10 games are against team currently in playoff positions (@NYY , @Bos , vs. Hou).
Adam Jones throws out McKinney attempting to score on flyout to right. Wynns made a good play to get ball on hops and make tag on time, helping to preserving #Orioles ' 1-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings.
Adam Jones held his pose on his follow through and gave a little fist pump after running onto a Kendrys Morales fly ball and nailing a tagging Billy McKinney at home. A right-field highlight for the free agent reel. #Orioles
New faces or old, the Orioles know this year's loss record is going to stick on them and the city for a while. But just because there's a path forward doesn't mean they can ignore the present. bsun.md/2PKT87U
Buck notes: Ramirez starting Friday, Hess on Saturday, Sunday TBD, not likely to be Tate or Means at this point; Rogers is done for the year; Sisco won’t go with team until New York, still under concussions protocol. #orioles
