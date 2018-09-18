Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Sept. 18

For tonight’s @NFB_voice night at Camden Yards, #Orioles rosters printed in Braille are available in the press box. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnaNw_LW0AApJj1.jpg
Orioles notes: More injury woes for pitching prospect Hunter Harvey dlvr.it/QkdQQ9 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnaZ3NoUYAEl11i.jpg
Orioles rookie DJ Stewart's first major league hit was a Little League home run dlvr.it/QkdrBQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dna3nrOVYAEWnqX.jpg
Orioles set new mark for franchise futility with 108th loss in 6-4 defeat to Blue Jays dlvr.it/Qkf2B7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnbGsPMU8AAQuZ9.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles hit lowest point in club history, but might have picked right time to do it dlvr.it/Qkf2BK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnbGsl2U0AAHbRH.jpg