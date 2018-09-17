Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Sept. 17

This is the new Orioles lineup; the previous one featured Valera at second base and Beckham at SS. Rickard in for Valera with Jones to DH. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnUm8PaXoAkxcGp.jpg
New #Orioles lineup vs #BlueJays . Valera scratched. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnUpfRbXsAAriZP.jpg
Chris Davis is in the newest edition of the Orioles lineup at first base, and Trey Mancini moves from first base to left field, and Joey Rickard, who was not in the first lineup but was in the second, is back out. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnUxHlsX4AA8MW_.jpg
Here are the Orioles' most embarrassing statistics this season dlvr.it/QkW9lq https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnU_kyOU0AAeF9l.jpg
Monday's Orioles-Blue Jays game delayed by rain dlvr.it/QkWHwP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnVHW7PVYAAIBVZ.jpg
The crowd tonight at Camden Yards for #Orioles and #BlueJays after start was delayed 30 minutes. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnVgnNQX0AAQsWB.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles have every right and reason to be embarrassed about this mind-numbing season dlvr.it/QkX3Ls https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnV8OeaVAAAUJ1j.jpg
Orioles match club record with 107th loss in 5-0 setback to Blue Jays before tiny home crowd dlvr.it/QkX3TZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnV8PEfVAAArx57.jpg
The #Orioles matched their franchise record for most losses in a season tonight with No. 107 tonight. "It was embarrassing. It was frustrating. It’s one of those things you never want to be associated with."
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2PLowD9 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnWDS8wW0AEJGTd.jpg