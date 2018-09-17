Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Sept. 17 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/17/2018 9:59:19 PM
Chris Davis is in the newest edition of the Orioles lineup at first base, and Trey Mancini moves from first base to left field, and Joey Rickard, who was not in the first lineup but was in the second, is back out. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnUxHlsX4AA8MW_.jpg
Buck notes: Dillon Tate and John Means did some side work in extended today; Sisco unavailable as he’s being checked for concussion and for his cut; Wilkerson back soon; lineup will change soon. #Orioles
Buck notes: #Orioles will make a second lineup chancge; Sisco unavailable because of cut and concussion protocol; Whatever you want to call it, opener/piggyback/tandem, it’s being done more out of necessity than strategy.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/17/2018 8:42:41 PM