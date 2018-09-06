Orioles vs. Blue Jays, June 8 Live

Cashner, who allowed a run this inning, visibly frustrated with HP ump Tom Woodring's strike zone. Thought he had strike 3 on full-count pitch to Grichuk but it was ball four. McDowell had to come out an calm him down. #Orioles trail 3-1.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/9/2018 12:58:27 AM
Cashner's allowed two runs -- both on solo homers -- through five innings tonight. #Orioles trail 2-1.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/9/2018 12:38:50 AM
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/9/2018 12:35:15 AM
Grichuk with a solo homer to left. #Orioles trail Toronto 2-1 in the 5th.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/9/2018 12:29:19 AM
Craig Gentry has both #Orioles hits vs Happ through five innings tonight. O's and #BlueJays tied 1-1.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/9/2018 12:26:36 AM
Russell Martin homers off Cashner in the second inning. #Orioles and #BlueJays are tied 1-1.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/8/2018 11:37:22 PM
#Orioles ptiching prospect Hunter Harvey was scratched from today's start with Double-A Bowie with right shoulder soreness, according to an industry source. @danconnolly2016 first on report of Harvey's injury.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/8/2018 11:14:06 PM
Buck on Davis: "Chris pushes every day and we keep trying to find the solution to the challenges he’s had....People might say, what gives you hope? And I think [it’s that] Chris keeps pushing. He hasn’t kept trying. He’s tried everything and we’ll continue to try to find a way."
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/8/2018 10:05:48 PM
More Buck on Davis: "You’re always trying to put your best foot forward and sometimes him struggling the way he is, it’s not necessarily with him in the lineup. It’s been a tough thing to massage, but we still hope he will catch fire." #Orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/8/2018 10:05:05 PM
Showalter on giving Davis day off vs. lefty: "We’ve tried it multiple times, but most of the time at this level it’s a mental or emotional day off more than anything. Nothing would take the place of a good Chris Davis & what he’s capable of doing. We’ve missed that in his lineup"
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter6/8/2018 10:03:39 PM