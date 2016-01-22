Orioles vs. Blue Jays, July 21
Orioles vs. Blue Jays, July 21
Live
The Orioles face the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre
Share
Options
Live Updating
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Hernandez doubles, goes to third on deep fly out to center by Smoak and scores on balk call on Cobb.
#Orioles
trail 4-2 in the 5th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 6:41:04 PM
All three runs off Cobb that inning are unearned.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 6:24:10 PM
Cobb loads bases, gets double play ball but a run scores, then allowed Maile single up the middle.
#Orioles
down 3-1 in the 4th.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 6:22:05 PM
Cobb then allows an RB double to Grichuk. Tied 1-1.
#BlueJays
have runners at 2B and 3B.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 6:15:41 PM
Force out at second reviewed and overturned. Beckham was off the bag at 2B. Runners at 1B and 2B with no outs in the 4th.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 6:14:37 PM
After Jones singled to put the
#Orioles
up 1-0, Trumbo hits into a double play that ends the top of the first.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 5:16:25 PM
Beckham singles to open game, Schoop hits ball off the LF wall, but is thrown out at 2B. Beckham to third with one out.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 5:12:47 PM
Nunez and Beckham were doing early defensive work with infield coach Bobby DIckerson before today's game.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 4:34:35 PM
#Orioles
will likely option reliever to make room for Andrew Cashner’s return from the DL tomorrow. Would keep them at a three-man bench.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/21/2018 4:16:48 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform