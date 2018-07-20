Orioles vs. Blue Jays, July 20 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/20/2018 10:24:36 PM
Buck said Machado asked him where he was going when he was pulled from game Sunday. Said he would tell him if he had known. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/20/2018 9:39:14 PM
Buck said he’s gauged feeling of clubhouse today in first day without Machado. Said he specifically talked to Schoop. Said that he watched Schoop for an inning after Machado got pulled Sunday. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/20/2018 9:38:18 PM
Buck said Beckham will become everyday shortstop. Doesn’t want to move him around. Nunez will get starts at 3B, Peterson, Valencia can also play there. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/20/2018 9:35:11 PM