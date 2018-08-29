Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Aug. 29 Live

Adam Jones hammers a grand slam to left field to put the Orioles on top, 5-4. Fourth O's salami this year. Only second GS for Jones, who hit his other one on July 28, 2008 against the Yankees. #orioles
Smoak with a solo homer off Cobb three batters into the game. #Orioles trail 1-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter8/29/2018 11:12:42 PM
#Orioles say that Mark Trumbo will have surgery after receiving a final opinion today, which confirmed the previous evaluation. Trumbo will decide where and when he has procedure in upcoming days.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter8/29/2018 9:05:40 PM
Buck notes: Trumbo had exam today in California and they expect resolution there soon; Wilkerson nearing baseball activities; Rogers will get one more start “but that could be it;” Sept callups might be in waves; may not be a taxi squad camp. #Orioles