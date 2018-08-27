Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Aug. 27

Orioles notes: Mullins returns to lineup; Rogers expected to start Tuesday; infielder Zoellner acquired dlvr.it/QhGmxJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlpQhBHU8AA0Vkt.jpg
David Hess said Caleb Joseph throwing down the slider sign with the bases loaded and a full count in the third inning against Cleveland could be big going forward. Since that pitch, he's allowed a run on eight hits in 15 innings. bsun.md/2Lxfp6z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlpX5zHXcAA1GxY.jpg
We interrupt this game for a raccoon https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dlpo5x6U8AIKreN.jpg
Hey buddy, can I see your ticket please? #Orioles #RallyRaccoon #CamdenYards #Baltimore https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlppVFVWsAALeZc.jpg
David Hess, Trey Mancini help Orioles end eight-game skid with 7-0 win over Blue Jays dlvr.it/QhHFNk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dlp2CbSU8AAv4-Q.jpg
Orioles option Cody Carroll to create roster spot ahead of Josh Rogers' debut Tuesday dlvr.it/QhHKxY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dlp9eyxU0AAo0fx.jpg