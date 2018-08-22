Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Aug. 22

Orioles' Adam Jones reunited with blast from his past in Blue Jays rookie Danny Jansen dlvr.it/QglKZQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlNsSfzUwAA7f25.jpg
Orioles' Miguel Castro, who will honor Pedro Martínez during Players' Weekend, gets surprised by idol dlvr.it/QglV6p https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlNz17OU8AE9AKi.jpg
Here’s the #Orioles 2019 schedule. Opening Day on March 28 at Yankee Stadium. Home opener April 4 vs. #Yankees . Interleague vs. NL West. Home vs SF, LA. Road vs Colorado, Arizona, SD. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlN6amwWsAA9sc7.jpg
Orioles release 2019 schedule, open in New York on March 28 dlvr.it/Qglpg0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlOCfGnU0AApm06.png
Orioles notes: September call-ups could be few when rosters expand dlvr.it/QgmGJH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlOYc_0VsAA69nt.jpg
Orioles finish winless in Toronto this season after 6-0 loss to Blue Jays dlvr.it/QgmhCK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlOvWJaVAAAV4tG.jpg