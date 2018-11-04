Orioles vs. Blue Jays, April 10

These are the results of each of Chris Davis' plate appearances so far this season. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dad1odnW4AAd82b.jpg
Orioles break up no-nit bid with late rally but fall to Blue Jays, 2-1 dlvr.it/QP6vMv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dad69jmVQAAxE4k.jpg
Orioles get second no-hit scare in season's first 12 games dlvr.it/QP6vNm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dad698UVMAMiGRT.jpg
Orioles' Andrew Cashner backs up bravado with seven shutout innings against Blue Jays dlvr.it/QP79gJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaeQ0s0UwAUfksv.jpg