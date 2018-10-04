Orioles vs. Blue Jays, April 10

Live: Orioles host Blue Jays at Camden Yards dlvr.it/QP6GDX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadO6j9VwAEX1K7.jpg
Orioles notes: Rule 5 pick Cortes designated, Ramirz recalled; MRI for Rasmus; Harvey remains in O's pen dlvr.it/QP6G8w https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadO587UMAENZbl.jpg
For Orioles, Trey Mancini at leadoff spot 'a good fit so far in a time of need' dlvr.it/QP6GCp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadO6SJUQAAkAqj.jpg
Aaron Sanchez is doing what pitchers who pitch well against the #Orioles do--he's throwing strikes and making them swing. Mancini could have had two XBH on pitches he left up, but that's it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadfshkW4AAeICS.jpg