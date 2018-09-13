Orioles vs. Athletics, Sept. 13

Showalter: Orioles 'trying to satisfy a lot of things' as Adam Jones sits again Thursday dlvr.it/Qk6X9D https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnAZdV9UcAIgIvy.jpg
Former pitcher Billy O'Dell, Orioles' first bonus baby and MVP of 1958 All-Star Game, is dead at 85 dlvr.it/Qk6X4y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnAZdD1UYAA4cIW.jpg
Orioles notes: MRI on Cashner encouraging, but uncertainty clouds murky rotation picture dlvr.it/Qk6pPt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnAoi-PU4AA4OHB.jpg
#Orioles giving away these replica BP caps to the first 20,000 15 and over at Sunday’s game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnA82PgX4AA-r_U.jpg
How Dylan Bundy got his groove back. #Orioles #Athletics
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2OkEjsk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnBcIJuX4AANRwl.jpg
Orioles end losing streak at six as Dylan Bundy finally finds his form in 5-3 win over Athletics dlvr.it/Qk7XqL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnBeHQcV4AAtIkB.jpg
Breyvic Valera's diving catch stands out in Orioles' 5-3 win over Oakland dlvr.it/Qk7dnj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DnBlp68U8AA-_G9.png