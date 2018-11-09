Orioles vs. Athletics, Sept. 11

Just as early-season schedule tested Orioles, playoff opponents down stretch will be another measure dlvr.it/QjsxYv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm1soD7U4AAypI5.jpg
Schmuck: With Adam Jones situation getting more uncomfortable, the Orioles run for cover dlvr.it/QjtgGD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm2ZNDnUUAEtUA2.jpg
Orioles notes: O's considering rookie starter Josh Rogers' workload; Carroll returns to bullpen dlvr.it/QjttYc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm2n5gJUYAAbTcX.jpg
Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb, fighting blister, exits Tuesday's start after two innings dlvr.it/QjttfT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm2n59UU0AA3YPa.jpg
#Orioles giving away these “This is #Birdland ” T-shirts to all fans at Thursday’s game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm2zsjpUcAA6Ld4.jpg
Thursday’s T-shirt giveaway to every fan in attendance. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm2z0LpUwAE2CZS.jpg
Orioles open homestand with 3-2 loss to Athletics, add 11th losing streak of at least five games dlvr.it/QjvFgB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm3FM-_UwAAb_4d.jpg
Updated story on #Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb's blister/cut. "The goal is obviously to continue to pitch at some point this year. I just don’t know when that will be."
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2MmQZNN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dm3MytBXsAAjX4d.jpg