Orioles vs. Astros doubleheader, Sept. 29

Day-game Dylan Bundy gets one more crack at 2018 on a fabulous day at Camden Yards. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoSYv9uU8AAmy9O.jpg
Nixing trade allowed Orioles' Adam Jones to extend community contributions, but now both sides 'hold the cards' dlvr.it/QlpHQg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoS9LNVU0AAPWID.jpg
These Orioles will get another crack at the Astros tonight, this time against Dallas Keuchel https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTE8GtVAAID60a.jpg
#Orioles Game 2 lineup. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTFEQcXcAATQwO.jpg
This Orioles duffle bag will go to the first 20,000 fans ages 15 and older a Camden Yards tomorrow. It has plenty of features. You can put your full-priced Adam Jones jerseys in it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTMnPnUwAAM5az.jpg
#Orioles giving duffle bags to first 20k fans 15 and over to tomorrow’s season finale. Bags have shoulder straps and side pockets. @JonMeoli ’s free hotel pen not included in giveaway. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTMor6WkAAsmp1.jpg
Orioles notes: Miguel Castro ends season early with knee injury dlvr.it/QlpYKn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTTmplUYAAq2p-.jpg
Orioles waste third straight quality start, swept in doubleheader by Astros with 5-2 loss dlvr.it/Qlps7h https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoTxljMVsAErPXX.jpg
Adam Jones was asked about Buck Showalter tonight, after his manager has been asked about his longtime star all week. There was some finality to it. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoT9IRvXUAE682E.jpg
Adam Jones: 'End of an era' for Buck Showalter, who gave Orioles accountability and could be gone after season dlvr.it/Qlq4Fz https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoUHylyU8AE1u_x.jpg