Orioles vs. Astros doubleheader, Sept. 29 Live

Jones on future with #Orioles : "Well, who holds the cards? I think now we kind of both do. But I’m not the one making business decisions on their regards. All I can do is make business decisions on my behalf now."
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/29/2018 8:27:55 PM
Adam Jones: "This city has just supported me through everything and everything I’ve done between these lines, they’ve appreciated throughout the years." #Orioles#Baltimore
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/29/2018 8:25:43 PM
Adam Jones got cheered loudly again, Justin Verlander nodded in acknowledgement, and then he took a daddy hack at a slider. This weekend is great.
Adam Jones spoke about his community contributions. Said he doesn’t regret voiding trade. “why would I.” And If there’s any doubt he knows Baltimore, asked whether he has any regrets he said it was taking Lombard Street some days. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/29/2018 7:36:28 PM