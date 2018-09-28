Orioles vs. Astros, Sept. 28

Adam Jones named Most Valuable Oriole before what could be his last homestand in Baltimore dlvr.it/QljGSj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoNPMqiUUAAuQsZ.jpg
As Orioles begin similar rebuild to Astros', worth noting few players remained when dust settled for Houston title dlvr.it/QljPKT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoNWwSqV4AAbNB1.jpg
A beautiful late-September Friday night at the yard. #Orioles #Astros https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoN4Tz-WkAMy5XR.jpg
Adam Jones receives very warm reception as he's introduced for first at bat tonight. Many fans standing. Could be his final series with the #Orioles . “A lot of people talk the talk, but he backed it up.”
Speaking of, tonight at Camden Yards, you can get a good deal on apparel of players who aren’t with the Orioles anymore—hey wait a second. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoN8ENoXsAAazdc.jpg
Orioles reverse course, say Chris Davis won't play on final homestand dlvr.it/Qlk7v0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoOKBXWV4AYhlJm.jpg
Fans standing for Adam Jones in the ninth. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoObT-MXcAAJ4MV.jpg
Despite strong start from David Hess, Orioles lose, 2-1, to Astros dlvr.it/QlkSrb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoOnUaYUUAAKdm1.jpg
This Orioles puffy vest comes in a handy little carrying case will be given to the first 35,000 fans ages 15 and older tomorrow at Camden Yards. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoOrexTX0AA6_Op.jpg
Orioles right-hander David Hess ends season on positive note dlvr.it/Qlkf7m https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoO2XTBVsAEqluH.jpg