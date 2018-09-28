Orioles vs. Astros, Sept. 28 Live

Adam Jones receives very warm reception as he's introduced for first at bat tonight. Many fans standing. Could be his final series with the #Orioles . “A lot of people talk the talk, but he backed it up.”
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/28/2018 11:05:49 PM
The Mid-Atlantic Little League World Series representatives from Berlin, Md. are being honored on the field at Camden Yards. To those who emailed to tell me I should cover a real team and write about them, well, here you go.
About those comps of the Orioles pending rebuild and the Astros' successful one: the only players who survived the whole thing were an MVP (Altuve) and Cy Young winner (Keuchel). Absent those, little mattered before, where the Orioles are now. bsun.md/2R8q0sE