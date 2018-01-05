Orioles vs. Angels, May 1

Michael Baumann is pitching for Delmarva today, and I am surrounded by dogs. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcJZgrkUwAA_Af0.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday at Angels, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QRRPgV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcJfYXwUQAAFaXR.jpg
With his name again the subject of trade rumors, Manny Machado says he wants to right the ship in Baltimore. "I would like to stay here the whole year....We’ve been together the last seven years and playing together. I want to win with this team." #Orioles bsun.md/2rddsF9 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcJoQ5MVMAAA_Iy.jpg
Orioles catcher Chance Sisco leaves game after collision on foul pop with Pedro Álvarez dlvr.it/QRSS0P https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcKon2tUQAAsEOg.jpg
Orioles lose, 3-2, to Angels in bottom of ninth after scoring twice to tie score in top half dlvr.it/QRSfky https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcK3C4oV4AA_g5A.jpg