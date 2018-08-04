Orioles at Yankees, April 8

Orioles notes: Chris Davis sitting Sunday with illness; Tanner Scott added to bullpen dlvr.it/QNrvdl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaRnu74UMAEZjQw.jpg
This was into the wind. Via @statcast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaSEtyQWkAIvYwF.jpg
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr. chased by Yankees in five-run first inning Sunday dlvr.it/QNsN71 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaSFBpuU8AAMwjq.jpg
The #Orioles bullpen is doing its part today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaSORMcXcAABLH0.jpg
Anthony Santander getting his first home run ball from a fan. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaSv0Y8W0AIXc4P.jpg
Orioles climb out of early five-run hole to beat Yankees, 8-7, in 12 innings dlvr.it/QNswfT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaSxaphUMAAcUge.jpg