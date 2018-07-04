Orioles at Yankees, April 7

#Orioles 2016 top pick Cody Sedlock makes his season debut for Frederick today. On his 2017, what happened to his delivery, and the elbow injury he says is behind him. They're all related: bsun.md/2Hil542
Hoo boy. #Orioles down 5-3 after, with the infield in, Chris Davis tracks a blooper into short right field and tries to catch it over his shoulder. Went off his glove and fell in. Tillman done, Bleier in.
Richard Bleier gets a double play to end the 6th. Tillman's line: 5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K. Got hung out a little long because of last night's bullpen usage, but that's the breaks. #Orioles down 5-3.
Didi Gregorius was held on first after an IBB for a long time by Yacabonis, but he stole second anyway and scored on a two-run Tyler Austin single to left. #Orioles get Austin to run into another out, but trail 8-3.
HP umpire Jerry Meals obviously suffering from sleep deprivation. Has had a giant strike zone all day long, but must have been distracted by delayed steal attempt on Yacabonis's 1-2 pitch before game-breaking two-run single. Great pitch.
Those two runs weren't the difference in the game, but I'd like to see a little consistency from the home plate umpire. Called a strike on Adam Jones that was a foot outside. Misses great pitch by young guy who doesn't need to start his season with two earned runs off bad call.
With a short bullpen and the #Orioles needing length, Saturday was tailor-made for the old Chris Tillman. On what's different from that version, and last year's, as he tries to find himself again: bsun.md/2qcVW2A