Orioles at White Sox, May 24

Orioles' Chris Tillman on DL stint: 'I think it is a blessing in disguise' dlvr.it/QV5bSt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeDvg7CV4AASS5r.jpg
The latest chapter in the Chris Tillman saga includes nearly getting hit by a foul ball shot into the #Orioles dugout, attempting to pitch through the back injury that followed, a Sarasota sabbatical & more hopes that Tillman can regain his old form. bsun.md/2s65pdW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeEOOWFWAAAGldB.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Rays, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QV6Sx6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeEcIdhV0AABupq.jpg
Buck wearing his #allcaps cap during pregame today. Said it didn’t have anything to do with who they just played in the Eastern Conference Final. #orioles #capitals #TBLightning https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeErJIQVwAA-KRa.jpg