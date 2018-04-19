Orioles at Tigers, April 19

Orioles announce series of theme nights: LBGT Pride, Star Wars, Sandlot, Game of Thrones and more dlvr.it/QQ5glM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKUdPpVAAA-RxY.jpg
Chris Davis also homered off Jordan Zimmermann here last year. This is the @statcast on this one. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKaR90VMAEbtyL.jpg
Orioles notes: Struggling Caleb Joseph gets a break as long stretch of righties looms dlvr.it/QQ5rTf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKbvz2UwAALX73.jpg
This was well-struck (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKigM0UQAEcVr2.jpg
Orioles closer Zach Britton to throw off half-mound Friday at Camden Yards dlvr.it/QQ60q8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKjSvMVAAAs2gb.jpg
He now has both multi-homer games for the #Orioles this year. (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbKv8GSV4AA0Oew.jpg
Alex Cobb chased in fourth again as Orioles lose sixth straight, 13-8, for sweep in Detroit dlvr.it/QQ6dN7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbLFgcIVQAANkfz.jpg