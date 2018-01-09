Orioles at Royals, Sept. 1

Dylan Bundy allowed a leadoff single but finished off a scoreless, 18-pitch first inning with a strikeout. He had given up three home runs by this point last time he faced the Royals, so, progress. #Orioles
Cedric Mullins runs a ball down in the LCF gap after a pair of two-out singles in Dylan Bundy's third. Bundy has four Ks and eight swinging strikes on 53 pitches. Seems like all four pitches are going to some extent.
Home run, Trey Mancini. His 21st of the season ties the game at three in the eighth and gives an occasion to tweet out this link on how he's pulled himself out of the dregs this season. bsun.md/2PpOUSZ
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/2/2018 3:15:24 AM
Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens matter in an Orioles season that doesn't anymore, which means Saturday wasn't just your run-of-the-mill loss. They need to do this month what they couldn't do on this night: finish. bsun.md/2ox5g0R