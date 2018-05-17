Orioles at Red Sox, May 17

Orioles on deck: Lineups for Thursday's game at Red Sox, plus broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QTDD2M https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdbrKZfVAAAj4iN.jpg
Report: Orioles outfielder Adam Jones wins auction for Cal Ripken Jr.'s Reisterstown estate dlvr.it/QTDhSq https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdcJo9JV4AAbEe4.jpg
6-2 loss to Red Sox extends Orioles' club-record-tying road losing streak to 13 games dlvr.it/QTF090 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddcf-6VXkAArf46.jpg
Gausman's sudden struggles to control running game strange to say the least dlvr.it/QTFFzT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddc2afQVMAAKCe4.jpg