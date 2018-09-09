Orioles at Rays, Sept. 8 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 11:20:23 PM
Nunez with a two-run homer. #Orioles down 5-3 in the 4th.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 11:18:28 PM
Villar with an RBI single in the 3rd. #Orioles down 5-1.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 11:05:15 PM
Tanner Scott warming for the #Orioles with two outs in the 2nd.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:56:47 PM
#Rays ' Lowe scores on squeeze play on Wendle bunt. Hess scoops ball to Sisco, but not in time. #Orioles down 5-0 in the 2nd
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:53:49 PM
Lowe hits a double off the B-ring catwalk drops in shallow center. Cuiffo is hit by a pitch. #Orioles#Rays
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:49:51 PM
#Rays score a fourth run when Bauers attempts to steal second, Adames scores while Bauers is in rundown. #Orioles down 4-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:36:38 PM
Hess has allowed three runs in the first...so far. #Orioles down 3-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:34:58 PM
Smith reaches on E-5 throwing error. Ball slips out of Hess' hand on pitch, allows Smith to score. #Orioles down 1-0, then Span hits triple. Hess struggling.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:25:04 PM
#Orioles have two on with two outs with Davis up and Villar is thrown out attempting to steal third. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 10:18:54 PM
Adam Jones: "I don’t think anybody knows what that message is in terms of what direction it’s going in...All I know is that, I’m here, I’m going to finish out the rest of the year and I can only control certain aspects of what I can control and I’ll do it with a smile." #Orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 9:29:30 PM
Adam Jones said not playing past two days is an chance for team to see younger players. Said he wanted to be out there, but it’s important to see other players o the field. Said he’s not sure what the message is to him, but that he’s here prepared to finish out season. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/8/2018 9:18:08 PM