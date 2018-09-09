Orioles at Rays, Aug. 9 Live

Joseph: "We’ve got to put together a full nine-inning game, period. How many times have we seen it this season where we’ve put in a full nine innings of good, crisp clean Baltimore- style game? The games we’ve been known to play. It just hasn’t happened." #orioles
More Caleb Joseph: "In terms of the rebuild, these are valuable moments to start making adjustments and figuring out how to do things correctly. We keep making similar mistakes and it’s just not going to cut it."
Caleb Joseph: "This is an opportunity to take advantage of some time for these young guys and even some older guys, to get some stuff ironed out. But we aren’t doing it. We are wasting time, we are wasting opportunity to turn this thing around." #Orioles
Bundy will start Thu.
#Orioles struck out 10 times today, 35 times in the three-game series.
#Orioles swept out of Tampa Bay after 8-3 loss at the Trop. Rogers lasts just 1 1/3 innings. O's finish road trip to KC, Seattle and TB with 1-8 record, are now 41-102, must finish 15-4 to avoid most losses in club history.
Jace Peterson with a two-run triple in the seven to make the score 7-2. #Orioles#Rays
Gomez with a solo homer off Yacabonis in the sixth. #Orioles trail 7-0.
Smith and Pham single, Smith scores on double steal and Duffy walks and Rogers is out. Yacabonis enters with one out in the second. #Orioles trail 6-0.
