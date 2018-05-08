Orioles at Rangers, Aug. 5 Live

Elvis Andrus bounces out to second base to bring home Drew Robinson and we are tied here, 4-4, in the second inning. The first two innings are taking about an hour and it's 95 degrees out there. Long day ahead. #orioles
Rookie Yefri Rodriguez is having his struggles. Gave up two in the first inning and now has allowed one in the second on a leadoff walk, double and a sacrifice bly by Shin-Soo Choo. Still in trouble. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter8/5/2018 7:41:17 PM
Both Chris Davis and Adam Jones are not in the starting lineup for today's series finale in Texas. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis is "banged up" and should be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Rays. Jones is getting a normal Sunday off. #orioles