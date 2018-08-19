Orioles at Indians, Aug. 19 Live

Sean Gilmartin struck out Yonder Alonso on three pitches then allowed a 407-foot grand slam to Melky Cabrera. The Orioles trail 8-0. Yefry Ramírez: 3+ IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 2 K. His ERA was 3.09 at the All-Star break. It is now 6.49.
In lieu of throwing a 3-0 pitch to José Ramírez with two on and no out in the fourth, the Orioles intentionally walked him, then Yefry Ramírez walked Yandy Díaz to put the Orioles down 4-0 and bring Sean Gilmartin into the game.
An infield single on which Yefry Ramírez was late to cover first, a soft line drive that fell just in front of Cedric Mullins, and a Michael Brantley double later, the Orioels trail 3-0 and the bullpen is activating.
Mike Clevenger had a two-hit shutout on April 21 against the Orioles. They had two hits in their first three batters, though he erased Villar with a pickoff and struck out Mark Trumbo for a scoreless first.