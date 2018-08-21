Orioles at Blue Jays, Aug. 21

Orioles notes: Surgery a possibility for Trumbo; Castro meets idol; Wilkerson activated from DL dlvr.it/QggW5p https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlKUJfwW0AAek5Z.jpg
Orioles pitching prospect Hunter Harvey shut down with elbow issue dlvr.it/QggW66 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlKUJ2PXsAAXhzU.jpg
Another injury issue for #Orioles pitching prospect Hunter Harvey, who has been shut down from his throwing program in Sarasota with elbow discomfort and is slated to see a specialist Wednesday in Florida.
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2nZb7Me https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlKT_NOXoAAJqqJ.jpg
Bundy chased early as struggles continue in Orioles' 8-2 loss to Blue Jays dlvr.it/Qgh2Vk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlK5iE1VsAIYvrY.jpg