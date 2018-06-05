Orioles at Athletics, May 5

Kevin Gausman allowed a second shift-enabled single, and the #Orioles were so convinced they had an inning-ending double play on review that they were in the dugout. They did not. He's out of it on 37 pitches anyway.
Not-so-fun fact: Seven times during Trevor Cahill's performance tonight, he went 2-1 to an Orioles hitter. The next pitch six of those times was a changeup well out of the strike zone. The other a borderline cut fastball. O's swung at all seven. #orioles
To follow up on 2-1 counts, the only possible explanation is that nobody's watching the game from the bench. You'd think somebody would have figured it out but they just kept looking foolish swinging at that changeup. #orioles
Kevin Gausman with a strikeout, a groundout, and a groundout in the ninth. 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K. 113 pitches. His 110th, at 97.7 mph, was his hardest of the season. Going to extras without a run. #Orioles