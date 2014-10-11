Orioles and MLB trade deadline updates
Orioles and MLB trade deadline updates
The nonwaiver trade deadline is this afternoon at 4 p.m.
Sources:
#Nationals
indeed in mix for
#Twins
’ Kintzler, as
@jonmorosi
and
@chelsea_janes
have reported.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:20:47 PM
#BlueJays
and
#Astros
deal for Francisco Liriano is pending a physical. Sounds like an outfielder in coming back in return
by
Shi Davidi
via
twitter
retweeted by
Ken_Rosenthal
7/31/2017 5:24:57 PM
Sources:
#Astros
continuing to talk with
#Orioles
about Britton. Interested clubs continuing to find it difficult to get a read on BAL.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:26:19 PM
nats still looking to beef up 9th inning options. would love britton (would balt trade w/ them?) hand, kintzler also in play
@chelsea_janes
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:28:28 PM
#DBacks
acquire Adam Rosales from
#Athletics
.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:31:16 PM
o's haven't ruled out trading w/rival nats. we'll see. seek big prospect back (like robles/soto, marte/tucke, verdugo/buehler)
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:31:55 PM
One source describes
#Astros
’ pursuit of Britton as “serious.” Executive with one of clubs involved believes deal with HOU is close.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:33:12 PM
liriano goes to astros
@BNightengale
on it
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:33:40 PM
#BlueJays
have agreed to trade Francisco Liriano to
#Astros
, source confirms
@ShiDavidi
report.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:34:02 PM
liriano seems close on astros deal.
@BNightengale
on it
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:35:25 PM
liriano will be reliever for astros, once completed
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:35:55 PM
Necessary depth with Marte likely to leave
#DBacks
for few days due to death of his mother…
twitter.com/Dbacks/status/…
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:36:26 PM
Steve Bartman has received a 2016 World Series ring,
@Cubs
announce. Bartman: "Words alone cannot express my heartfelt thanks."
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:37:15 PM
Source:
#Dodgers
remain engaged with
#Orioles
on Britton. Talks fluid.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:44:46 PM
if yanks/a's sonny gray talk drags on, don't be shocked in brewers get involved. they love their prospects, but they love gray, too.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:45:00 PM
gray, a big-game guy, has no qualms about going to yanks (or anywhere else). but brewers would be special. coach derek johnson was at vandy.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:45:50 PM
Source:
#Indians
working diligently to add relief pitcher. There is optimism that they will do so. Little more than 2 hours to go.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:47:49 PM
Source: Joe Smith among relievers
#Indians
are targeting. Reunion possible.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:50:50 PM
Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays.
by
Brian McTaggart
via
twitter
retweeted by
jonmorosi
7/31/2017 5:51:56 PM
things heating up a bit with brad hand. nats, astros, dodgers, maybe yanks, indians all possible players.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:53:58 PM
Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays.
by
Brian McTaggart
via
twitter
retweeted by
Ken_Rosenthal
7/31/2017 5:55:14 PM
#Rangers
have traded Jeremy Jeffress to the
#Brewers
by
Jerry Crasnick
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:55:18 PM
#Angels
not anticipating major activity today but there's been some activity on their relief pitchers.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:04:24 PM
indians seek solid reliever to spell shaw, preferably a lefty. not seeing big-ticket guy like britton (tho u never know)
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:04:41 PM
kinsler and verlander, great players having down years, getting no real action now. possible after deadline, or winter for them.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:06:09 PM
Can confirm Jeremy Jeffress has been acquired by
#Brewers
from
#Rangers
. He returns to team that made him a 1st-round pick in 2006.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:07:35 PM
Two hours from now, the
#Orioles
will have answered these final questions about their role in trade market.
bsun.md/2vXwL6l
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:08:46 PM
#Angels
willing to move at least one of David Hernandez, Bud Norris and Yusmeiro Petit, sources say.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:11:07 PM
Jeremy Jeffress saved 27 games for
#Brewers
in 2016. Back in NL in his comfort zone, but needs to turn it around quickly to help them.
by
Jerry Crasnick
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:12:51 PM
Note on Sonny Gray:
#Yankees
and
#Athletics
have not consummated a major trade since 3-way deal that sent Jeff Weaver to NYY in '02.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:16:46 PM
jeffress goes back to brewers in trade. had more success there
@jcrasnick
1st
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:19:20 PM
Minor-leaguer
#BlueJays
getting from
#Astros
is OF Teoscar Hernandez, per source
by
Shi Davidi
via
twitter
retweeted by
jonmorosi
7/31/2017 6:21:39 PM
One big question for
#Astros
: Will they insist on holding both OF prospects, Fisher and Tucker? Either could be key to big deal.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:25:39 PM
Full story on jeremy jeffress returning to brewers after rough stint with rangers
fanragsports.com/news/heyman-br…
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:33:49 PM
Important dynamic in Britton negotiations: Needs to be big haul for
#Orioles
, or owner Angelos will not approve.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:34:21 PM
non baseball move: the mooch is out!
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:39:24 PM
No indication that
#Tigers
are engaged in serious trade talks involving Justin Verlander. Less than 90 minutes before
#TradeDeadline
.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:43:51 PM
yanks and a's have had some movement but aren't quite there yet on sonny gray. nyy still the favorite.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:44:50 PM
Lesser
#Yankees
trade: RHP Yefry Ramirez to
#Orioles
in exchange for - you guessed it - int’l signing bonus pool money.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:46:48 PM
jays pleased to get aoki and teoscar hernandez for struggling liriano (tho liriano will be better in the pen)
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:47:17 PM
#Orioles
announce they acquired RHP Yefry Ramírez for international slots.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:47:22 PM
#Orioles
announce they acquired RHP Yefry Ramírez from Yankees for international slots.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:47:56 PM
#Twins
are in the "red zone" on a Brandon Kintzler trade.
#Nationals
are the most speculated-upon team, but not sure if it's them.
by
Jerry Crasnick
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:51:58 PM
#Orioles
announce they have acquired RHP Yefry Ramírez from the
#Yankees
in exchange for international signing bonus slots.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:53:27 PM
astros still working on pen. liriano is a piece, but not THE piece. 1 of a few talking about britton. also hand.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 6:58:57 PM
