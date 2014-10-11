Orioles and MLB trade deadline updates
Orioles and MLB trade deadline updates
Live
The nonwaiver trade deadline is this afternoon at 4 p.m.
WGN EXCLUSIVE: Steve Bartman to receive 2016 Chicago
@Cubs
World Series Championship ring
via.wgntv.com/gehfW
by
WGN TV News
via
twitter
retweeted by
Ken_Rosenthal
7/31/2017 5:09:33 PM
Sources:
#Astros
talking to
#BlueJays
about Liriano. HOU also working on other things. Likely would use Liriano as reliever if deal happens.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 5:06:23 PM
Coming up on
@MLBNetwork
at 1pE with the great
@JonHeyman
and
@Joelsherman1
and the rest of the amazing
@MLBNetwork
team. Three-hour show.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:56:19 PM
#Nationals
,
#Twins
are having ongoing discussions on Brandon Kintzler, sources say.
@MLBNetwork
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:47:40 PM
goin on
@WFAN660
again now. joe and evan, evan and joe
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:44:47 PM
Source:
#Yankees
,
#Athletics
continue to have productive conversations on Sonny Gray, but deal is not imminent yet.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:43:37 PM
Source: Brandon Kintzler trade talks intensifying.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:41:30 PM
red sox seem satisfied w/ pen after landing dependable, clutch addison. kintzler being talks more about by other teams now. next twin to go?
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:37:21 PM
Sources:
#Padres
remain firm on price for Brad Hand. One interested club says SD “overreaching.” Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:28:56 PM
indians want another lefty. also concerned about shaw's workload. britton would be fantastic, hand makes sense, too.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:20:01 PM
orioles adamant they won't move britton unless they get top, top guy back. ("they shouldn't," says rival). dodgers, astros, maybe indians in
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:17:37 PM
#Rockies
interested in adding another relief pitcher, but nothing imminent at the moment.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:11:41 PM
#Nationals
have shown interest in
#Twins
closer Brandon Kintzler, source says.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:04:55 PM
A's seek florial/mateo package, via
@yankeeswfan
makes sense. a's seek cf/positional guys. Tier below gleyber/frazier
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:03:11 PM
As
@jcrasnick
just said, Brandon Kintzler is the most in demand of the
#Twins
in play.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 4:01:13 PM
As
@JerryCrasnick
just said, Brandon Kintzler is the most in demand of the
#Twins
in play.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:59:50 PM
#Twins
have fielded a lot of calls on Brandon Kintzler in the last 24 hours. He's a hot commodity.
by
Jerry Crasnick
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:58:31 PM
yanks still favorite for gray. some pieces have been agreed to, others working on. a's want 3-4 top guys, next tier below gleyber-frazier
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:54:53 PM
#DBacks
’ Chris Owings suffered fractured right middle finger yesterday. Even temporary absence of Marte will leave team short.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:46:14 PM
Sonny Gray to
#Yankees
remains the expectation of multiple execs involved in pitching market, but no sign yet that deal is imminent.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:45:49 PM
Source:
#Marlins
in active discussions on a Dan Straily trade, but no agreement is close.
@MLB
@MLBNetwork
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:44:02 PM
Stands to reason that Marte will miss a few days. Could influence
#DBacks
’ plans, put them in market for utility infielder.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:43:34 PM
Tragic news:
#DBacks
’ Ketel Marte indicating on Instagram account that his mom has passed away. Deepest condolences to Marte and his family.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:43:34 PM
teams say marlins want to be "overwhelmed" for dan straily. trade remains less than likely.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:40:52 PM
One huge question today: If
#Dodgers
cannot get Britton, will they expend big prospects to rent Darvish? Has not been their style.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:16:16 PM
according to scouts, mets got great return for reed. gershon bautista throws 98-101.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:14:38 PM
If Darvish goes, could be first of several deals by
#Rangers
; other moves lined up (Cashner? Napoli? RPs?) Otherwise might play it out.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:13:01 PM
cubs, who never quit, are one more that's checked in on sonny gray. but price appears "too steep"
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:11:46 PM
With Verlander's no-trade protection,
#Tigers
would need to have deal completed well in advance of 4 p.m. ET. Time is running short.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:07:51 PM
Source:
#Tigers
not engaged in active trade talks on Justin Verlander at the moment. Barring a turn of events, he will stay in Detroit.
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:06:05 PM
The
#Dodgers
are still the
#Rangers
top target for a Yu Darvish deal.
#Astros
and
#Indians
hanging around.
#Yankees
depends on Sonny Gray.
by
Jerry Crasnick
via
twitter
7/31/2017 3:04:17 PM
Source:
#RedSox
taking rest of money owed to Reed - about
$2
.6M. Free agent at end of season.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:52:54 PM
From Boston Globe…
twitter.com/alexspeier/sta…
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:46:24 PM
Executive from one of clubs involved in Britton talks: “Still not clear they will move him.”
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:44:52 PM
For what it’s worth (maybe nothing), both
#Orioles
GM Dan Duquette and
#Astros
GM Jeff Luhnow were in Cooperstown.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:41:40 PM
Report from
@hoynsie
says
#Indians
“pushing hard” for Britton. Per sources,
#Dodgers
,
#Astros
also in.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:41:05 PM
#Indians
involved in the Yu Darvish market. My column on
#TradeDeadline
:
m.mlb.com/news/article/2…
@MLBNetwork
@MLB
by
Jon Morosi
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:39:32 PM
braves have great pitching prospects for potential gray deal but yanks are better match due to a's cf/positional needs. atl wont deal acuna.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:38:32 PM
red sox have an agreement to acquire addison reed
@Joelsherman1
@TBrownYahoo
@Ken_Rosenthal
on it.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:35:07 PM
Source confirms: Addison Reed to
#RedSox
for three prospects, pending medical review. On it:
@JoelSherman1
,
@TBrownYahoo
.
by
Ken Rosenthal
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:30:56 PM
red sox remain in talks on addision reed.
@Joelsherman1
on it
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:24:53 PM
yanks remain the strong favorite for sonny gray. but braves are at least one other team that's still in contact with oakland.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:21:22 PM
the always interesting jeremy guthrie
@TheRealJGuts
has announced his retirement via players trib
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:10:21 PM
seeing window close tough on
#tigers
, who spent to win. but cupboard is not bare: have top kid pitchers: burrows, manning, faedo, funkhouser
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:08:21 PM
dodgers also see buehler and verdugo potentially helping them this year. so that makes it tougher for them to part with those 2.
by
Jon Heyman
via
twitter
7/31/2017 2:02:26 PM
