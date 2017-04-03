A sight that never gets old: The national anthem at Camden Yards on #OpeningDay . #Orioles #BlueJays http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8go3hUXcAA4c64.jpg
A full rundown of fan reactions from #Orioles #OpeningDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gninyXoAAxtrX.jpg
Traice Robinson of Red Lion, PA loves her some Adam Jones. "How could we not win? It's Opening Day!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gmJ9rUwAEDHfu.jpg
Bert Raver, "old enough" (35), had this made about 5 years ago. Check the orange beard on snap http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gimKuV0AIOsnE.jpg
Massive stream of people heading into the park has commenced http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8ghgnZXcAA4Mac.jpg
Ryan King rocks the orange suit for FanFest, #OpeningDay and the postseason. Says it's breezy enough out that he hasn't gotten too hot. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gg7vVXoAAbVSx.jpg
Camden Yards is 25, and Chris Muth (C) still thinks it's the best park in the league. Richmond natives are O's fans bc "the Nats are JV." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gbhK8V0AIHnSD.jpg
How long has Brooks had a scarf? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gaEvoV0AALvOS.jpg
It's 29-year-old Meghan Martin's bachelorette party. Her fiancé had his at Power Plant, but he's jealous of hers. Wedding on Cinco de Mayo. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gWlV6XkAIH7o-.jpg
Another #OpeningDay birthday: Cecilia Horton-Jones turns 49. "What else would I want to do on my birthday?" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gVUYVV0AAREH6.jpg
Met mom+daughter Lillian Atkinson and Pam Labarta last year; they still sing their "Chris Davis on Fire" song every time he's up to bat. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gSNWFXUAAGz0h.jpg
Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Towson move up in latest NCAA men's lacrosse RPI rankings dlvr.it/NnrLFc http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gSEbzV0AAOaep.jpg
Ex-Terp football player Mojo Rawley teams with Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania dlvr.it/NnrL8k http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gSD9sV0AAGBDR.jpg
Orioles notes: Wade Miley to pitch at Bowie Tuesday; Seth Smith leading off new-look lineup dlvr.it/NnrL1l http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gSDCzVwAAVQHJ.jpg
Frostburg State men's lacrosse holding onto two routes to NCAA Division III tournament dlvr.it/NnrKzF http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gSChWV0AASgqJ.jpg
Didn't get a copy of the @BaltimoreSun #Orioles season preview section? No worries. Content is online ➡️ bsun.md/2nxdd3S #OpeningDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gR5BeUQAEer6J.jpg
Orioles on deck: Opening Day starting lineup vs. Blue Jays dlvr.it/NnrCjx http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gRBL4VYAAqzJP.jpg
The 2017 #Orioles ' opening act: Plenty of early division games, but will added roster flexibility help? bsun.md/2nSTb6D http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8frQG0XgAAStO_.jpg
Trevor Glenn came down from Canada for the game. Lisa Barr's also Canadian, and a student at @UMBaltimore with an Orioles-loving roommate. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gN2YbUQAA8KSb.jpg
Aaron Sanders, 31, wouldn't be here if it weren't for Alexis Wise, 24, a die-hard fan. She goes to about 12-18 games a season. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gLzqVXcAId7jo.jpg
Beth Czyryca, 46, scored these baseball shoes last season at Payless http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gLbclW0AAxCDm.jpg
Orioles Opening Day first-timers can't hide excitement for unique day dlvr.it/Nnqchh http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gKqJMVYAAhyUy.jpg
Steve Pearce and Buck getting reacquainted. #Orioles #BlueJays #OpeningDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8gIp0NWsAI98Bm.jpg