Orioles, MLB updates from the winter meetings

Schmuck: Trade Manny Machado to the Yanks? Inconceivable! dlvr.it/Q5wN8Y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRAdod4U8AAUV6_.jpg
Padres "Clear-Cut Favorites" For Eric Hosmer mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/padres… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRAk5VoWAAAT3Mv.jpg
Orioles Notes: Britton, Duffy, Machado mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/oriole… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRArpAnW0AcVG6r.jpg
2017 Rule 5 Draft Results mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/2017-r… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA1S5PW4AAyH4b.jpg
Cubs To Sign Steve Cishek mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/cubs-t… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA2Dp7X4AIo46w.jpg
Royals Acquire Brad Keller, Burch Smith mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/royals… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA65M8WAAE7H_h.jpg
Rangers Acquire Carlos Tocci mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/ranger… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA8AjaXkAAChFN.jpg
Pirates Acquire Rule 5 Pick Nick Burdi From Phillies For International Pool Space mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/pirate… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA-RrJWsAARghM.jpg
Orioles Notes: Duffy, Machado, Duquette mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/oriole… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRA_v_rW4AUOYe5.jpg
Orioles Sign Righty Michael Kelly To MLB Roster mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/oriole… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DRBABZzX4AISFSl.jpg