Orioles, MLB updates from the winter meetings

#Phillies reportedly join a long list of teams with some interest in Jake Arrieta, but market is still developing: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/philli… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3RK_jVwAAZBhK.jpg
Rays Acquire Ryan Schimpf mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/rays-a… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3cJWVX4AA69CN.jpg
Tim Beckham was at the OriolesREACH Holiday Party today as word of Manny Machado's desire to play shortstop and the corresponding trade talks emerged. His thoughts: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3cPsiXUAEHmH_.jpg
Latest On Carlos Gonzalez mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/giants… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3f58VXcAAd2Vz.jpg
Position Player Rumblings: Padres, Moose, Walker, Napoli, Cards, D-Backs mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/positi… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3gpU1W4AA9Cnk.jpg
#Orioles asking for offers on star infielder Manny Machado ... who wants to move to SS if he stays in Baltimore, per @Ken_Rosenthal .
MLBTR post: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/oriole… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3iRMYWAAEuhGT.jpg
#Padres officially bring back former star third baseman Chase Headley, along with righty Bryan Mitchell, in a deal that allows #Yankees to clear payroll space: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/padres… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3i9MYW4AA82NN.jpg
Cardinals "Favorites" For Marcell Ozuna; Multiple Teams Pursuing Christian Yelich mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/cardin… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3l7JdX0AA5LrA.jpg
Phillies Engaged In Talks With Addison Reed mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/philli… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3q81RXkAEtTM_.jpg
As trade rumors start swirling around Orioles' Machado, he wants to play shortstop in 2018 dlvr.it/Q5djJp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3wFbrVQAABLST.jpg
#Rays add another infield option in slugger Ryan Schimpf: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/rays-a… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ31q4vXUAEn1_5.jpg
Latest On Billy Hamilton mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/latest… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ33VuWWkAEJC7Q.jpg
And notes on a variety of position players: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/positi… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ34BXFXcAAK4j8.jpg
Indians To Sign Alexi Ogando mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/indian… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ36nRiW0AAGsrt.jpg
Variety of teams showing some initial interest in free agent outfielder Carlos Gonzalez: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/giants… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ38NcsXkAA87pX.jpg
New York Notes: Mets Pen, Harvey, Lowrie, Duffy, Yankees Options mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/new-yo… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ4LefqXUAA12Ua.jpg
Trading Manny Machado mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/tradin… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ4MsnJWAAAZalP.jpg