Live: Orioles, MLB updates from the winter meetings dlvr.it/Q5PWTs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQw_RkgUEAAgUF0.jpg
#Orioles , who have yet to engage Manny Machado on extension talks this offseason as they arrive at this week’s Winter Meetings, realize that clarity regarding Machado’s future with the O’s will “demand the attention of the club and the ownership.” bsun.md/2yfrM0x https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxVlcfVwAAcFLv.jpg
Duquette hopeful Orioles can fill need for a left-handed bat through a trade dlvr.it/Q5QBt8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxW9ZNUMAEhZb7.jpg
Orioles offering unique experiences in MLB winter meetings auction dlvr.it/Q5Qh94 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxlRvUV4AEqC3m.jpg
The free-agent market doesn't offer many fits for #Orioles ' left-handed bat needs, so Dan Duquette is hopeful an emerging trade market bears fruit. bsun.md/2AaeF2D https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxmoDfVwAANV8y.jpg
Alan Trammell and Jack Morris try on their Hall of Fame jerseys after being elected by the Modern Era Committee yesterday. @BaseballHall #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnbV4AEJFPx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnhVwAAhmE2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbngVwAE_xwk.jpg
Alan Trammell and Jack Morris try on their Hall of Fame jerseys after being elected by the Modern Era Committee yesterday. @BaseballHall #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnbV4AEJFPx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnhVwAAhmE2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbngVwAE_xwk.jpg
Alan Trammell and Jack Morris try on their Hall of Fame jerseys after being elected by the Modern Era Committee yesterday. @BaseballHall #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnbV4AEJFPx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnhVwAAhmE2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbngVwAE_xwk.jpg
Giancarlo Stanton is officially a Yankee. The AL East just officially became a whole lot tougher for the #Orioles . #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmjAVQAY-A_c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUQAE456t.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUIAAa_Hy.jpg
Giancarlo Stanton is officially a Yankee. The AL East just officially became a whole lot tougher for the #Orioles . #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmjAVQAY-A_c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUQAE456t.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUIAAa_Hy.jpg
Giancarlo Stanton is officially a Yankee. The AL East just officially became a whole lot tougher for the #Orioles . #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmjAVQAY-A_c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUQAE456t.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUIAAa_Hy.jpg
Asked Dan Duquette whether #Yankees ' acquisition of Stanton alters the #Orioles ' offseason focus in terms of urgency or aggressiveness. Here's what he said: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQzM2JvWkAAvCy8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQzM1R4W4AU_1un.jpg
Asked Dan Duquette whether #Yankees ' acquisition of Stanton alters the #Orioles ' offseason focus in terms of urgency or aggressiveness. Here's what he said: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQzM2JvWkAAvCy8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQzM1R4W4AU_1un.jpg
Orioles go to work at winter meetings as Yankees draw the spotlight on Day 1 dlvr.it/Q5VggF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQz16a8UEAAloQX.jpg
Orioles notes: Duquette says club seeks to add lefty power reliever, catching depth dlvr.it/Q5WPG6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ0SwL1VAAA1mmb.jpg
From the sound of things at the Winter Meetings, the Orioles are lost in the funhouse dlvr.it/Q5WsPg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ0oRaBVwAAXnXn.jpg
Padres Reach Deal With Yankees To Acquire Chase Headley, Bryan Mitchell mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/padres… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ2882pXkAACJB2.jpg
#Orioles manager Buck Showalter doing his Winter Meetings interview rounds today with a radio interview with Sirius XM radio. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3BkqjUQAAoaX2.jpg
Follow The Winter Meetings With Our Free Trade Rumors App mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/mlb-wi… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3DfGIXcAAkN1Y.jpg
As relief market develops, Orioles can afford to be picky in pondering trade of reliever dlvr.it/Q5cFlW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3DrltU8AEcEVv.jpg
Multiple teams have interest in #Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna: mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/6-to-8… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3D5-tXkAYU8bx.jpg
Orioles Reportedly Asking For Offers On Manny Machado mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/oriole… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3HCuOW0AYIlhN.jpg
Pitching Market Rumblings: Brewers, Rays, Duffy, Nicasio, Arrieta mlbtraderumors.com/2017/12/pitchi… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQ3N_s5XkAI_CYV.jpg