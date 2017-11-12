Orioles, MLB updates from the winter meetings Live

Giancarlo Stanton is officially a Yankee. The AL East just officially became a whole lot tougher for the #Orioles . #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmjAVQAY-A_c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUQAE456t.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQyfmiqUIAAa_Hy.jpg
Alan Trammell and Jack Morris try on their Hall of Fame jerseys after being elected by the Modern Era Committee yesterday. @BaseballHall #WinterMeetings https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnbV4AEJFPx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbnhVwAAhmE2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxzbngVwAE_xwk.jpg
The free-agent market doesn't offer many fits for #Orioles ' left-handed bat needs, so Dan Duquette is hopeful an emerging trade market bears fruit. bsun.md/2AaeF2D https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxmoDfVwAANV8y.jpg
Orioles offering unique experiences in MLB winter meetings auction dlvr.it/Q5Qh94 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxlRvUV4AEqC3m.jpg
Duquette hopeful Orioles can fill need for a left-handed bat through a trade dlvr.it/Q5QBt8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxW9ZNUMAEhZb7.jpg
#Orioles , who have yet to engage Manny Machado on extension talks this offseason as they arrive at this week’s Winter Meetings, realize that clarity regarding Machado’s future with the O’s will “demand the attention of the club and the ownership.” bsun.md/2yfrM0x https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQxVlcfVwAAcFLv.jpg
Live: Orioles, MLB updates from the winter meetings dlvr.it/Q5PWTs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQw_RkgUEAAgUF0.jpg