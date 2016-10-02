Yankee Stadium video board showing some of Teixeira's Yankees highlights. #Orioles #yankees http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyLmnXWcAAKbmB.jpg
Lots of empty seats at first pitch for #Orioles ' Game 162 at Yankee Stadium. #Yankees http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtyPzRZXgAAYApo.jpg
#Orioles celebrating in Yankee Stadium visiting clubhouse. 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty3tlgXgAE5Hlb.jpg
#Orioles celebrating while watching #BlueJays in Boston. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty4T6QWEAAghlg.jpg
Kevin Gausman dousing Dylan Bundy in #Orioles clubhouse. 🍾 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cty4s0xW8AAawqE.jpg