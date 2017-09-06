Orioles-Yankees 0609

Orioles right-hander Darren O'Day lands on disabled list with right shoulder strain dlvr.it/PL6vT5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB6lYnAUAAAKEPg.jpg
Orioles notes: Team ponders Machado DL move as he misses second straight game dlvr.it/PL7NbL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB6zyOhVYAAiyzu.jpg
Reggie Jackson bobblehead night tonight at Yankee Stadium. #Orioles #Yankees https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB661wRXcAA_jr1.jpg
Shorthanded Orioles bullpen implodes in 8-2 loss to Yankees dlvr.it/PL8SQS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB7XjIRVYAEDAaT.jpg
O'Day said latest shoulder issue "came out of nowhere," but He said he's had to deal with a lot since tearing labrum in 2009. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB7dVlyWsAE1pGI.jpg