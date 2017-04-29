Here's the view from right about where Machado hit his 470-foot homer last night just below the Yankees Stadium CF concourse. #orioles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-mKIDXWsAE9OTx.jpg
Here's the view from right about where Manchado hit his 470-foot homer last night just below the Yankees Stadium CF concourse. #orioles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-mJ8z9XUAAWVxs.jpg
Great new mozzarella stand by @MozzJoint on the #YankeeStadium CF concourse. Gotta try "The Mutz with Meat" sandwich. #Orioles #Yankees http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-mHct9XgAAjqfa.jpg